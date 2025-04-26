President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy points to the existence of an anti-American coalition created by the RF, Iran, DPRK and China.

"So, now you can see this coalition, and it exists, and they are not hiding it. Absolutely not. Iran is completely with them. Iran is ready to destroy the United States. North Korea - they are completely with them. They all say that they are fighting against the United States on the territory of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, the second part of which was published on Friday.

According to him, there is reason to say that they are hiding the weakness of their army in this way, because they have not managed to completely destroy Ukraine.

Regarding China, the president noted that Ukraine has information that the Chinese work at Russian factories and produce drones that are used to kill Ukrainians, and also recalled the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine in the ranks of the Russian occupation army.

"If the Chinese leadership doesn't know about this, for example, and Chinese citizens, technicians, work in Russia and produce drones, and these drones kill us, Ukrainians. If the Chinese leadership doesn't know that Chinese citizens, and we took some of them prisoner, they are fighting with their weapons, they are killing us, then tell me, is this some kind of justification for its situation? Isn't it unfair when we say that China supports Russia? I think we are saying it fairly, because the Chinese do not work in our factories, they do not produce the weapons that we use to protect against the Russians. The Chinese do not fight together with our people and weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because there are hundreds of them. Maybe the leadership doesn't know. But that doesn't mean that you shouldn't react to it. You should react to it," he said.

"And that is why this whole situation, in any case, in a certain way draws you into a situation where this alliance with Russia is at the top. And Ukraine is like a cornerstone, like an indicator," Zelenskyy explained.