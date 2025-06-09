AFU General Staff: almost quarter of all military clashes occur in Pokrovsk direction

Along the entire front line, 88 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, including 21 in Pokrovsk direction, two battles are still ongoing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiyivka, Zelenyi Kut, Andriyivka and in the direction of Muravka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 19 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff said on Telegram on Monday.

As reported, in Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Hlybokoe. In Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, four attacks by the occupiers have occurred near Holubivka, Stepova Novo-Selivka and Kolesnykivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In Lymany direction, the Russian Army attacked four times near Lypove and in the direction of Olhivka, two battles are ongoing. In the northern direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka, another clash is ongoing. In Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Diliyivka, Yablunivka and Toretsk, two battles are still ongoing.

"Today, in Novo-Pavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Novoselka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, in the direction of Shevchenko and Zaporizhia. One combat clash is still ongoing. The settlements of Zaporizhia and Novo-Pillia were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs," the General Staff notes.

In Huliai-Pole direction, since the beginning of the day, one combat clash has been repelled near Malynivka, two more battles are still ongoing. The settlements of Huliai-Pole and Olhivske were subjected to airstrikes with unguided missiles.

In Orikhove direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Novo-Andriyivka, Stepne, Nesteryanka and in the direction of Pavlivka. One combat clash continues. The enemy carried out air strikes on Novo-Andriyivka and Kamyanske.

In Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to advance. The settlement of Lvove was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

Regarding the situation in Kursk region, the General Staff reports that Ukrainian units have repelled 10 Russian attacks there, and four more clashes are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided air bombs on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and populated areas, and carried out 121 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

At the same time, border settlements suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular: Arkhypivka, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Marchykhina Buda, Bila Bereza, Ulanove, Velyka Pysarivka, Chuykivka, Pokrovka, Maryine, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Turya, Malushyne, Bobylivka in Sumy region; areas of Hremyach settlement in Chernihiv region were hit by guided aerial bombs.