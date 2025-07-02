Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:43 02.07.2025

Yermak urging less reflection on 'loud headlines about defense': only official information is important

2 min read
Yermak urging less reflection on 'loud headlines about defense': only official information is important

Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak has stressed the importance of official US information regarding defense assistance to Ukraine.

"We are working, pay less attention to loud headlines about defense, only official information matters," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, after reviewing the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles, announced the suspension of supplies to Ukraine of Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery shells, drones and missiles for F-16 fighters due to concerns that US weapons stocks had become too low.

Politico, citing its own sources, said the initial decision to suspend the supply of part of the aid promised to Ukraine during the administration of former U.S. President Joseph Biden was made in early June, but it only comes into effect now. It is noted that the Trump administration has not requested further assistance to Ukraine, although the Biden administration has enough funds left to last Ukraine for several more months.

Colby later said the Pentagon "continues to provide the president with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine."

After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited U.S. Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine John Ginkel. "The Ukrainian side emphasized that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage the aggressor to continue war and terror, rather than seek peace," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The Ministry of Defense later reported that the Ukrainian side had not received any messages from the United States about the suspension of the agreed defense assistance and requested a telephone conversation with the U.S. side in connection with information about the delay in the delivery of certain elements of previously allocated defense assistance packages from the United States.

Tags: #yermak

