Ramaphosa: First visit of Ukraine’s President to South Africa reflects our shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations

President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa called the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pretoria historic, as it was the first time that the head of the Ukrainian state had visited South Africa since the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the countries.

He said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Pretoria on Thursday that the official working visit reflected their shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations between their countries for the benefit of their peoples. He noted that it was a historic visit in many ways, as it was the first visit by a Ukrainian head of state to South Africa in 33 years since the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ramaphosa said he had successful talks with President Zelenskyy, during which the leaders exchanged views on how to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries. They also discussed how ministers from both sides could work together to deepen and expand this relationship.

They specifically noted the growing interest in expanding relations in the areas of diplomacy, post-conflict reconstruction, development and the empowerment of people, especially women.

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, trade, education, infrastructure and energy, as well as other social issues.

In addition, Ramaphosa noted the significant steps that Ukraine, and in particular President Zelenskyy, has taken to expand relations with the African continent. In particular, this concerns the provision of grain in the food sector, the expansion of agricultural cooperation and the opening of a grain hub to the port of Mombasa in Kenya.

According to him, today's meeting provided an opportunity to discuss common interests in promoting peace, security, stability and sustainable development on the continent, in Ukraine and around the world.