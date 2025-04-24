Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:02 24.04.2025

Ramaphosa: First visit of Ukraine’s President to South Africa reflects our shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations

2 min read
Ramaphosa: First visit of Ukraine’s President to South Africa reflects our shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations

President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa called the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pretoria historic, as it was the first time that the head of the Ukrainian state had visited South Africa since the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the countries.

He said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Pretoria on Thursday that the official working visit reflected their shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations between their countries for the benefit of their peoples. He noted that it was a historic visit in many ways, as it was the first visit by a Ukrainian head of state to South Africa in 33 years since the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ramaphosa said he had successful talks with President Zelenskyy, during which the leaders exchanged views on how to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries. They also discussed how ministers from both sides could work together to deepen and expand this relationship.

They specifically noted the growing interest in expanding relations in the areas of diplomacy, post-conflict reconstruction, development and the empowerment of people, especially women.

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, trade, education, infrastructure and energy, as well as other social issues.

In addition, Ramaphosa noted the significant steps that Ukraine, and in particular President Zelenskyy, has taken to expand relations with the African continent. In particular, this concerns the provision of grain in the food sector, the expansion of agricultural cooperation and the opening of a grain hub to the port of Mombasa in Kenya.

According to him, today's meeting provided an opportunity to discuss common interests in promoting peace, security, stability and sustainable development on the continent, in Ukraine and around the world.

Tags: #ramaphosa #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:48 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

16:25 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa discuss role of G20 in protecting Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa discuss role of G20 in protecting Ukraine

14:56 24.04.2025
South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

10:58 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

10:55 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

09:34 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

Zelenskyy gives long interview to Ben Shapiro

16:43 23.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

20:36 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

20:28 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

20:27 22.04.2025
Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

Death toll from Russian night strikes on Kyiv increases to 10, 90 people injured

LATEST

Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

Nephrology and Dialysis Department opened at Okhmatdyt Polyclinic within cooperation with German govt

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

K41 Community Fund announces purchase of Richert brewery in Podil in Kyiv

Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

AD
AD