Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

Lawyers from two U.S. companies are currently working on the agreement on minerals with the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The agreement, which must be ratified in parliament. Lawyers are working there. Lawyers are from both American companies. Now the lawyers are working under the supervision of our team. And their lawyers are under the supervision of their team," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said that nothing is currently known about other steps regarding the extension or finalization of the agreement.