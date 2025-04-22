SBU to provide China with info about its citizens working at drone factory in Russia – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Security Service to provide information to the Chinese side regarding Chinese citizens working at a drone factory in the Russian Federation.

"Separately, I asked the Security Service of Ukraine to provide more extensive information to the Chinese side regarding Chinese citizens working in Russia at a drone factory. We believe that it may be so, according to our information, that Russia stole, agreed with these citizens after an agreement with the Chinese leadership, stole these technologies, because the information describes Chinese technologies relevant to working on these drones," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.