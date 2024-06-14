Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

While attending the G7 Summit in Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis to discuss the consequences of Russian aggression and thank him for the decision to participate in the Global Peace Summit, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

"The President thanked His Holiness for prayers for peace in Ukraine, spiritual closeness with our people and humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians. The head of state informed the Pontiff in detail about the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector," it said on Friday.

The interlocutors discussed the Peace Formula, the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and long-lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as expectations from the Global Peace Summit. Zelenskyy thanked the Vatican for participating in the event.

"We appreciate the Vatican's participation in the Summit and efforts aimed at bringing peace closer, in particular to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel, following the meeting with the Pope.