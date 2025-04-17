Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Photo: National Guard

Guardsmen of the 14th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Chervona Kalyna on Thursday, April 17, gave a powerful rebuff to a large-scale mechanized assault of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko reported.

"The enemy threw a large amount of equipment into the battle. This time, most of them were armored combat vehicles and motorcycles. As well as about two companies of manpower. However, our defenders showed true professionalism and invincibility!" he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to Pivnenko, the enemy's losses have been previously confirmed: more than 240 occupiers have been destroyed (irreversible and sanitary).

Destroyed enemy equipment: 96 motorcycles, 21 armored combat vehicles; two units of automotive equipment; and two artillery systems.

"This battle is another proof of the coordinated and professional actions of our defenders who are holding the front! The fighters of Chervona Kalyna act clearly and ruthlessly towards the enemy, protecting every piece of their native land," he noted.