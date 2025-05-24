Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:36 24.05.2025

Some 403 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Some 403 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

On Friday, Russian occupiers lost 403 people in Pokrovsk direction, 237 of whom were irretrievable, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Today, 403 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 237 of them irretrievably. Also destroyed were seven combat armored vehicles, 14 cars, 40 motorcycles, one self-propelled artillery unit 2S1, one gun, a mortar, 13 UAVs, a generator, two command posts and one UAV antenna. In addition, a tank, a combat armored vehicle, four cars, eight motorcycles, two guns and a mortar of the enemy were damaged," the message says.

In total, in Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of the populated areas of Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novo-Mykolayivka, Troyitske, Kotliarivka and Andriyivka.

