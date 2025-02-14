Nausėda: Lithuania's support for Ukraine remains firm, we ready to further strengthen Ukraine's defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is ironclad. Peace comes through strength, and we stand ready to further strengthen Ukraine's defense," Nausėda said on the X social network following the meeting.

"The only acceptable peace is one that is sustainable, preventing the aggressor from further threatening Europe and the entire democratic world," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he discussed defense support with Nausėda, including strengthening air defense, continuing investments in Ukrainian production of long-range weapons, as well as coordinating efforts to develop a unified position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States.

"Ending the war with a just and lasting peace is the common goal of all allies. We are grateful to Lithuania for the fact that throughout the entire period of the full-scale Russian invasion, your people have stood side by side with Ukraine and provided assistance in all areas," the president said.