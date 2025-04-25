Supernova makes Alfa Airlines in EU, A.D. Aviation in Israel exclusive partners for sale of services

Supernova Airlines, a member of the NOVA (Nova Poshta) group of companies, has launched a partnership with cargo sales and service agents (GSSA) Alfa Airlines Services BV (Belgium) and A.D. Aviation (Tel Aviv), who will be its exclusive representatives in the European Union and Israel.

"Supernova Airlines is strategically expanding its commercial presence by formalizing partnerships with Alfa Airlines Services BV (Belgium) and A.D. Aviation (Tel Aviv)," Supernova said on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

According to the agreements, Alfa Airlines Services BV will act as the exclusive general agent for the sale of Supernova services in all member states of the European Union, and A.D. Aviation has been appointed as the general agent for the Israeli market, the statement said.

"A.D Aviation International Services is happy to announce its new partnership with Supernova Airlines for the Israeli market. With the new TLV-PRG-TLV 737-800 Freighter, we are opening new solutions to the European market and into many Eastern European destination with to-door solutions and interline connections. We look forward this new cooperation not only with Supernova Airlines but also with the airline GSA from PRG, Alfa Airline Services, with whom we will support the import sales into Tel-Aviv to the local customers," A.D Aviation General Manager Udi Dror wrote on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

A.D. Aviation Services Ltd. is an Israeli general sales and service agent (GSSA), located at Ben Gurion International Airport (Israel). It provides comprehensive services to airlines, including marketing, sales, reservations, operations management and financial services. The company provides a full range of cargo services for forwarders in Israel. It has close ties with Global GSA Group - a global network of GSA agencies in Europe and North America.

Alfa Airlines Services BV is an independent GSSA. It provides a full range of GSSA services, including promotion and sales of air cargo on behalf of airlines, flight planning and support, cargo loading coordination and supervision, marketing, PR and reporting, claims handling and cargo tracking, financial and administrative services, including invoicing and payment security.