Nephrology and Dialysis Department opened at Okhmatdyt Polyclinic within cooperation with German govt

The Department of Nephrology and Dialysis opened at the Okhmatdyt Polyclinic (Kyiv) within the cooperation between the Ministry of Health, Okhmatdyt and the German government.

According to the Ministry of Health, construction work, purchase and installation of modern equipment were carried out in accordance with the signed memorandum of cooperation between the ministry, Okhmatdyt and German Development Agency (GIZ). The funds for the restoration and modernization of Okhmatdyt real estate after the Russian attack on July 8, 2024 were allocated by the German government.

The Nephrology and Dialysis Department is located on the second floor of the polyclinic.

Construction work started in November 2024 and was completed in March 2025. The renovation project took into account the requirements for specialized medical equipment, in particular, the installation of a dialysis water treatment system weighing more than three tonnes.

Six 6008 SN/BPM/BTM/BVM CAREsystem hemodialysis machines have been installed in the new dialysis room. This special equipment provides treatment for children weighing up to 40 kg. In total, Okhmatdyt received more than 60 units of medical equipment for the polyclinic and hospital, including two water purification systems, one of which is mobile, medical beds, devices for continuous renal replacement therapy, body composition monitors, etc.

The polyclinic also installed the first medical elevator for transporting patients in beds.

In addition, the premises of the One Day Surgery operating unit with an area of ​​22 square meters were renovated, 30 units of medical equipment were purchased, including a modern multifunctional electric radiolucent surgical table, and an anesthesia machine for magnetic resonance imaging was purchased and delivered.

Comprehensive work on the repair of individual rooms in buildings on the territory of the main complex of the Okhmatdyt hospital with funding from the German government is currently ongoing and will be completed in the autumn of 2025.