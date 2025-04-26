Sybiha meets with Uruguayan FM Lubetkin, discusses support for Ukraine, BringKidsBack program

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin in Rome, during which they discussed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and humanitarian initiatives, according to a message on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"I had a warm and meaningful meeting with my Uruguayan colleague Mario Lubetkin in Rome. Ukraine appreciates Uruguay's support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Sybiha noted.

The Minister informed Lubetkin about the situation on the front, support for the February UN resolution and the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, discussing the implementation of the BringKidsBack program. The opening of a Ukrainian embassy in Montevideo to strengthen bilateral ties was also discussed.