Facts
18:48 23.04.2025

Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and discussed, in particular, the state of peace negotiations in Ukraine and scenarios for the development of the situation.

"During the conversation, the following was discussed: the state of peace negotiations in Ukraine and scenarios for the development of the situation; the possibility of putting pressure on Russia; the situation on the border with Belarus," the Polish Foreign Ministry reported on X social network.

