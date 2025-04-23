Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

Photo: https://x.com/MSZ_RP/status/1915061390861045944

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and discussed, in particular, the state of peace negotiations in Ukraine and scenarios for the development of the situation.

"During the conversation, the following was discussed: the state of peace negotiations in Ukraine and scenarios for the development of the situation; the possibility of putting pressure on Russia; the situation on the border with Belarus," the Polish Foreign Ministry reported on X social network.