Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

The production of long-range weapons on an industrial scale can take place both in Ukraine and in Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"Today we have taken the first step in the relevant direction. I mean the production of long-range weapons between Ukraine and Germany. And this will be cooperation. We are talking about industrial volumes. And this will happen, and can happen here and in Germany, that is, in Ukraine and in Germany," Merz said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on Wednesday.

The Chancellor noted that the Russian side's hesitation in holding negotiations will have consequences. "And we will implement these consequences every day," he emphasized.