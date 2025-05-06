Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year.

"As part of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ukrainian Red Cross and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, instructors from the Ukrainian Red Cross will conduct training for rescuers in all regions of the country. By the end of 2025, about 3,000 emergency workers will receive vital knowledge," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

The first trainings already started on Monday.

"We will train emergency workers according to a 48-hour program. This will be the first time we have conducted it since the start of a full-scale invasion," said Nadia Yamnenko, head of the First Aid Department of URCS.

The program includes a lot of practice and analysis of first aid in various situations - from minor wounds, burns, injuries to assistance during childbirth, mine-explosive injuries, prolonged compression syndrome and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This will allow rescuers to quickly and correctly respond to situations threatening human health before the arrival of doctors.

The training will be conducted within the framework of the order of the Ministry of Health dated August 4, 2021 No. 1627 on the training of persons who do not have a medical education, but due to their official duties must provide first aid under the course "First at the scene of an incident".