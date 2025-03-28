General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out strikes exclusively on Russian military facilities

The Russian Defense Ministry continues to spread fakes about Ukraine's alleged destruction of energy facilities in Russia and in the territories occupied by it, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"We emphasize that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are strictly adhering to the agreements reached with partners to stop strikes on energy facilities. Fire strikes are carried out exclusively on military targets of the Russian occupation army," the message on the Telegram channel said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize that at the same time, specific violations of these agreements by the Russian army are being recorded. In particular, only in the past day, Russian strikes were carried out that damaged energy facilities in Kherson and Poltava regions.

"We expect an appropriate reaction from our partners," the General Staff emphasized, noting that the daily information leaks and disinformation spread by the enemy's military department are aimed at discrediting Ukraine, the diplomatic efforts of the country and its partners.

"The Russian tactic of dragging out the war remains unchanged," the statement said.