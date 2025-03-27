Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

A meeting of leaders of states has begun in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine, the presidential press service reports.

The event is attended by the presidents of Ukraine, France, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, the acting president of Romania, the German chancellor, the prime ministers of Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden, the vice president of Turkey, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General. Austria, Australia, and Canada are represented at the ambassadorial level.

According to the press service, the summit participants will discuss continued sustained support for Ukraine, as well as strengthening the Ukrainian army and defense-industrial complex.

The leaders will also discuss issues related to the peace negotiation process, mechanisms for implementing the first steps towards a ceasefire, and the prospect of deploying guarantor forces in Ukraine as part of a future peace settlement with the support of the United States.