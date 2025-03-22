Interfax-Ukraine

12:31 22.03.2025

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

The ultimate goal of the current stage of negotiations conducted by the United States with Ukraine and Russia is to achieve a temporary ceasefire for 30 days, during which the parties will discuss a permanent ceasefire, said Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

He said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Saturday night that the ultimate goal was a 30-day ceasefire, during which they would discuss a permanent ceasefire. He explained that they were close to that, but the 30-day ceasefire was necessary to figure out the conditions on the battlefield, which is why he started with Kursk.

Witkoff, following US President Donald Trump, claims that part of the Ukrainian military in Kursk region is surrounded, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repeatedly denied this.

Trump's special envoy denied the idea that the conversation between Trump and Putin was unsuccessful. According to Witkoff, the agreement reached on a ceasefire on energy infrastructure, to which Ukraine also agreed, is a big step forward.

He added that in addition to the situation in Kursk region, there is a 2,000 km border between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, where 70-90 clashes take place in one way or another, and it is necessary to discuss the conditions for their cessation.

The special envoy noted that he does not want to seem like an eternal optimist, but he is very optimistic that the United States will be able to reconcile both sides.

