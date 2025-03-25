Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:45 25.03.2025

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the American side, it was agreed that a ceasefire on Ukrainian energy could begin today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It has been agreed with the American side that a ceasefire on our energy sector may begin today. We believe that after the publication of a corresponding statement on the results of the meetings and the entire team, today we can move to a ceasefire on energy," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

20:53 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

18:49 25.03.2025
Ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine and USA, participation of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine and USA, participation of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed – Zelenskyy

18:44 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

18:33 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

16:46 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy praises combat merits of SBU in Russia’s oil refining industry

Zelenskyy praises combat merits of SBU in Russia’s oil refining industry

15:50 25.03.2025
Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

14:29 25.03.2025
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

09:45 25.03.2025
Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

19:57 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

17:29 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

LATEST

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Govt amends methodology for determining initial sale price of special permit for right to use subsoil – Melnychuk

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

British intelligence calls Kyiv's strike on Engels ammunition depot most successful in 2025

AD
AD
Empire School
AD