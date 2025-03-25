Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Following negotiations in Saudi Arabia with the American side, it was agreed that a ceasefire on Ukrainian energy could begin today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It has been agreed with the American side that a ceasefire on our energy sector may begin today. We believe that after the publication of a corresponding statement on the results of the meetings and the entire team, today we can move to a ceasefire on energy," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.