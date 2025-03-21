Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

A total of 4,306 prisoners of war (POWs) have been returned to Ukraine, work is underway to return each one, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"For more than three years, almost the entire time of this war, our Coordination Headquarters has been working - all the services that return prisoners of war. More than 4,000 people have already been returned: 4,306. And we will return everyone," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the conference of the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war "Hope, struggle, return - three years."

He also noted that when Ukraine talks with the American side and other partners about how to end the war, the release of prisoners is discussed as one of the first steps.

The President thanked everyone who keeps the issue of prisoners of war on the information agenda, as well as the teamwork of the President’s Office, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman, and everyone else who is involved and thanks to whom Ukrainians are returning.

"We always return our people, and this is one of the most important rules of our state. This is how it is and will be," Zelenskyy stressed.