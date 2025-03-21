Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:06 21.03.2025

MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

3 min read
Discussions among partners on the possible sending of military contingents to Ukraine are ongoing, and there are already "a large number" of countries that declare their readiness, but it is too early to talk about specific agreements, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, the spokesman recalled that Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha recently reported that the discussion on the possible sending of military contingents "is already at the stage of clarifying the details of implementation, and not just the possibility."

As Tykhy emphasized, the meetings, in particular of the Chiefs of General Staffs, indicate "a very detailed study of the specific implementation of this idea," that is, we are talking about discussing specific quantities, locations and modalities, etc.

"All this is being seriously discussed. We understand that for this to happen, first of all, it is necessary to advance the peace process. That is, it is too early to talk about specific agreements on military continents, but we see a really large number of countries that declare their readiness to participate in this. We already have, in principle, a list of countries that express such readiness, even officially transmit signals about their readiness to participate in such a coalition, in such military continents," the Foreign Ministry noted.

At the same time, Tykhy added that he could not name these specific countries yet, because "it is too early."

"I think you will see this list of countries later," he said.

The spokesman also emphasized again that in this context, not only the land, but also the air and sea components are important for Ukraine.

"Air is the protection of our people and infrastructure, energy and nuclear power plants from Russian strikes, and patrolling the sky by our allies within this contingent could be a significant factor in the protection and long-term security of Ukraine. The presence at sea is the protection not only of Ukraine and the Ukrainian economy, but also of global food security," he explained.

At the same time, the spokesman stressed that the involvement of the United States in the overall effort is important.

"We are not talking about sending American troops. We are talking about the fact that this is a consensus decision, when it will be decided, American participation, consent, involvement of the United States in this process is very important. In order for this to all work. And we are also talking about this with the American side," Tykhy noted.

Tags: #mfa #tykhy

