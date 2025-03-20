Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:19 20.03.2025

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Technical teams from Ukraine and the United States will meet on Monday, March 24, in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

"From what we discussed with President Trump, the meaning is the following: a ceasefire for the security of the energy systems of both countries ... I raised this issue with President Trump and said that then, in my opinion, our side will prepare civilian infrastructure facilities," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he does not want there to be a different understanding of what the parties will agree on.

"Or, let's say, God willing, the parties will agree at the next meeting, which will be in Saudi Arabia on Monday. Our technical teams will be there, as I understand it, the structure is such that the meeting will be between Ukraine and America," the president emphasized.

"And then America with Russia. Or these will be parallel meetings in one country on one topic, the one I mentioned," he added.

