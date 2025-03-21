Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:36 21.03.2025

Ukrainian team doesn’t plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

Ukrainian team doesn't plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy, commented on the words of US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg about the format of the negotiations with Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Saudi Arabia.

"We consider this meeting to be technical and Ukrainian-American bilateral. I don't know anything about any running around the rooms," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Tykhy added: "As far as I know, the Ukrainian technical team has no plans to have contacts with the Russians."

"And I will not speculate on when there will be or will not be direct contacts. As of today, we are communicating with the American side. The American side is communicating with the Russian side," the spokesman noted.

According to Tykhy, such a model has proven its effectiveness in the past, recalling the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Earlier, US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg said that representatives of Ukraine and Russia during the negotiations in Saudi Arabia may sit in different rooms, and the American delegation would walk between them.

