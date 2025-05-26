Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Sweden is providing SEK 4.8 billion to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, this support is part of the 19th aid package presented this year.

As reported by the Swedish Ministry of Defense, on May 22 the government decided to instruct the Swedish Armed Forces to make financial contributions to multilateral funds and initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. The total amount of donations is about SEK 4.8 billion. The international community has created a number of multilateral funds and initiatives aimed at purchasing materials and equipment to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Sweden is contributing to several of them.

"These payments will make the Armed Forces and the defense industry of Ukraine stronger in defense against Russia," Minister of Defense Pål Jonson said.

In particular, it concerns contributions to several coalitions of capabilities within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group:

Mine Clearance Coalition: SEK 100 million. Sweden's assistance will help finance the purchase of equipment for mine clearance.

Drone Coalition: SEK 300 million. Sweden will help finance the purchase of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Maritime Security Coalition: SEK 50 million. The Swedish contribution will help finance the training of personnel of the Ukrainian Navy as part of Operation Intercharge.

IT Security and Management Systems Coalition: SEK 30 million. The Swedish contribution will help finance the purchase of equipment for the creation of the Ukrainian Delta control system.

Sweden has also agreed to a further contribution to the Danish model of arms procurement. The government has now decided to allocate an additional over SEK 1 billion.

In addition, the government has decided to allocate SEK 418 million for the purchase of equipment to support the development of Ukraine's land combat capability, such as armoured vehicles. The procurement is led by Denmark. Ukraine has sought support from the Nordic and Baltic countries to develop the country's mechanised land combat capabilities. Sweden has therefore initiated cooperation with the Nordic and Baltic countries for this purpose. Through cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries, there are opportunities to create common solutions and coordinate support from different countries to achieve greater impact for Ukraine.

In addition to Sweden's national ammunition procurement for Ukraine, the government has decided to support two multilateral ammunition procurement initiatives. The Czech Republic has taken the initiative to purchase large volumes of ammunition with short delivery times on the world market. This includes artillery ammunition, which Ukraine badly needs. Sweden has previously contributed to this initiative, and now the government has decided to allocate an additional SEK 550 million.

Estonia has taken a similar initiative, which is also aimed at co-financing the purchase of ammunition. The government has decided to allocate just over SEK 546 million to the Estonian initiative.

It is noted that the Swedish contribution in the field of ammunition is an important part of achieving the EU goal of providing Ukraine with at least 2 million artillery shells by 2025.

The government is also allocating more than SEK 1 billion for the purchase of both air defense systems and long-range drones to combat targets deep in the battlefield as part of multilateral cooperation.