Ukraine, Sweden to expand cooperation in agriculture, food processing

Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitaliy Koval, and Sweden's Minister for Rural Affairs, Peter Kullgren, have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, food production, and irrigation, according to the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

"Just recently in Stockholm, we made a historic move by officially launching the 'Buy Ukrainian Products' initiative. And today in Brussels, I signed a memorandum of cooperation with Sweden's Minister for Rural Affairs, Peter Kullgren," said Koval, as quoted by the ministry.

The agreement will remain in force for three years, with automatic renewal for another three-year term. It opens new avenues for bilateral collaboration in agriculture and food-related industries.

Key areas of cooperation include the restoration and development of agricultural value chains and infrastructure in Ukraine through joint projects; support for commercial, scientific, and technological collaboration between public institutions, research centers, and other organizations in agriculture, fisheries, food production, and irrigation; alignment of Ukraine's agricultural and fisheries legislation with EU standards; and the exchange of expertise in sustainable and eco-friendly farming.

Additionally, the two ministries agreed to work together in various agribusiness sectors, including grain, horticulture, poultry, meat and dairy, fish processing, niche crops, and food industry development.

"Once again, Sweden has proven to be a reliable friend of Ukraine. I am confident that our partnership will benefit the agricultural sectors of both countries," Koval said.