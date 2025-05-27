Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:45 27.05.2025

Ukraine, Sweden to expand cooperation in agriculture, food processing

2 min read
Ukraine, Sweden to expand cooperation in agriculture, food processing

Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitaliy Koval, and Sweden's Minister for Rural Affairs, Peter Kullgren, have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, food production, and irrigation, according to the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

"Just recently in Stockholm, we made a historic move by officially launching the 'Buy Ukrainian Products' initiative. And today in Brussels, I signed a memorandum of cooperation with Sweden's Minister for Rural Affairs, Peter Kullgren," said Koval, as quoted by the ministry.

The agreement will remain in force for three years, with automatic renewal for another three-year term. It opens new avenues for bilateral collaboration in agriculture and food-related industries.

Key areas of cooperation include the restoration and development of agricultural value chains and infrastructure in Ukraine through joint projects; support for commercial, scientific, and technological collaboration between public institutions, research centers, and other organizations in agriculture, fisheries, food production, and irrigation; alignment of Ukraine's agricultural and fisheries legislation with EU standards; and the exchange of expertise in sustainable and eco-friendly farming.

Additionally, the two ministries agreed to work together in various agribusiness sectors, including grain, horticulture, poultry, meat and dairy, fish processing, niche crops, and food industry development.

"Once again, Sweden has proven to be a reliable friend of Ukraine. I am confident that our partnership will benefit the agricultural sectors of both countries," Koval said.

Tags: #sweden #memorandum #agro

MORE ABOUT

13:14 27.05.2025
Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

18:51 26.05.2025
Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

16:35 13.05.2025
Ukraine’s Association Practika, Spanish Tecnova S.L. to cooperate in production of armored vehicles – memo

Ukraine’s Association Practika, Spanish Tecnova S.L. to cooperate in production of armored vehicles – memo

17:49 12.05.2025
Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

15:20 09.05.2025
Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

17:15 05.05.2025
Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

15:42 05.05.2025
Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

14:37 18.04.2025
Sweden plans to finance innovative areas in defense sector

Sweden plans to finance innovative areas in defense sector

10:42 18.04.2025
Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

09:24 18.04.2025
Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

Fitch affirms Ukraine's 'restricted default' rating, downgrades 2025 GDP forecast to 2.5%

G7 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors reaffirm support for Ukraine in communiqué following summit

LATEST

EVA chain completes major phase of e-commerce distribution center upgrade in Ukrainian city of Brovary

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

Zaporizhstal supports restrictions on scrap metal exports, moratorium on raising railway tariffs - CEO

TAS Agro sows spring crops on 40,000 ha in 2025 season

Vodafone Ukraine announces $1.1 mln eurobond buyback following start of dividend payments

Fitch affirms Ukraine's 'restricted default' rating, downgrades 2025 GDP forecast to 2.5%

AD
AD