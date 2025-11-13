Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:53 13.11.2025

Ukraine receives EUR 5.9 bln from EU – PM Svyrydenko

1 min read
Ukraine receives EUR 5.9 bln from EU – PM Svyrydenko

Ukraine has received EUR 5.9 billion from the European Union under the ERA Loans and Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"EUR 4.1 billion under the ERA Loans mechanism is the final tranche under the EUR 18 billion program financed from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. This is an example of how Russia is starting to pay for its crimes. And at the same time, it is a signal of European solidarity and determination to support our ability to survive," Svyrydenko said on Telegram channel.

In addition, Ukraine received EUR 1.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

"Both decisions are the result of a strategic partnership and trust between Ukraine and the European Union. I am grateful to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and to European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Marta Kos for their leadership and unwavering support for Ukraine. This helps us maintain macro-financial stability even in the face of the challenges of war – the largest in Europe since World War II," she wrote. According to the Prime Minister, these funds mean lives saved, infrastructure restored, and a strengthened economy, which, in turn, means more domestic resources will be directed to defense.

Tags: #era #ukraine_facility

MORE ABOUT

12:49 13.11.2025
Zelenskyy on EUR5.9 billion from the EU: ERA Loans mechanism is already forcing Russia to pay for its aggression

Zelenskyy on EUR5.9 billion from the EU: ERA Loans mechanism is already forcing Russia to pay for its aggression

14:04 01.10.2025
Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets – Ministry of Finance

14:02 01.10.2025
Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine receives EUR 4 billion from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets

13:31 29.09.2025
Cabinet clarifies procurement criteria for Ukraine Facility funds

Cabinet clarifies procurement criteria for Ukraine Facility funds

10:29 25.09.2025
Ukraine could receive new ERA tranche as early as Oct – Defense Minister

Ukraine could receive new ERA tranche as early as Oct – Defense Minister

13:56 10.09.2025
Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

17:02 22.08.2025
Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

LATEST

CCD clarifies sanctions against Mindich, Tsukerman

Investigation in Ukraine's energy sector shows anti-corruption bodies are functioning - European Commission

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Ukrainian strikes hit facilities in Crimea, Zaporizhia, Russia - General Staff

Updated pension model in Ukraine to include basic payments, extra benefits for combat experience

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

War continues in cyberspace: Final cybersecurity education session concludes in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

Zelenskyy on frozen Russian assets: It will be a big loss for the Russians if we can get this money

AD
AD