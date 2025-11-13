Ukraine receives EUR 5.9 bln from EU – PM Svyrydenko

Ukraine has received EUR 5.9 billion from the European Union under the ERA Loans and Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"EUR 4.1 billion under the ERA Loans mechanism is the final tranche under the EUR 18 billion program financed from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. This is an example of how Russia is starting to pay for its crimes. And at the same time, it is a signal of European solidarity and determination to support our ability to survive," Svyrydenko said on Telegram channel.

In addition, Ukraine received EUR 1.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility.

"Both decisions are the result of a strategic partnership and trust between Ukraine and the European Union. I am grateful to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and to European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Marta Kos for their leadership and unwavering support for Ukraine. This helps us maintain macro-financial stability even in the face of the challenges of war – the largest in Europe since World War II," she wrote. According to the Prime Minister, these funds mean lives saved, infrastructure restored, and a strengthened economy, which, in turn, means more domestic resources will be directed to defense.