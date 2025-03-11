Facts

21:07 11.03.2025

Zelenskyy: US accepts Ukraine's proposals, thanks Trump for constructive talk between teams

2 min read
At the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine proposed ceasefire in the skies, at sea, and is ready to establish a complete ceasefire for 30 days; if Russia agrees, the ceasefire will work, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Our, Ukraine’s proposal for this meeting with the Americans consisted of three points: silence in the skies – meaning no missiles, bombs, or long-range drones – and silence at sea; and real measures to establish confidence in this whole situation, in which diplomacy is ongoing, which means, primarily, the release of prisoners – our military personnel and civilians – and the return of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia. The American side understands our arguments and accepts our proposals, I would like to thank President Trump for the constructive nature of the dialogue between our teams,” Zelenskyy said in video address on Tuesday.

“And today, during the discussion, there was a proposal specifically from the American side to immediately take the first step beyond that and try to establish a complete ceasefire for 30 days, not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea, but also along the entire frontline. Ukraine accepts this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take this step, and the United States of America needs to convince Russia to do so. That is, we agree, and if the Russians agree, the silence will take effect at that very moment,” the President explained.

He also noted the importance of the US readiness to resume defense assistance to Ukraine and intelligence assistance.

“Ukraine is ready for peace. Russia must also show whether it is ready to end the war – or continue it. The time has come for the whole truth. I thank all our diplomats and our team in Saudi Arabia today. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine,” the President noted.

