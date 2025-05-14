EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

The European Union has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, said head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“I welcome the agreement on our 17th sanctions package against Russia. We are further restricting access to battlefield technology. And we have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports,” she wrote on X on Wednesday.

“This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin,” the European Commission head added.