Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:54 14.05.2025

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

2 min read
The 17th package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, which was agreed by the ambassadors of the European Union member states, will be finally approved by the EU Council on May 20.

A senior European diplomat confirmed this information to journalists on Wednesday in Brussels after a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER), at which a decision on sanctions was adopted. "That is the plan," he said, answering a question about the decision that will formalize the agreement on measures against Russia.

Speaking about the details of the decision, the interlocutor of journalists reported that the sanctions will cover vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet" of Russia, including oil tankers, business entities - an additional 30 firms involved in evading sanctions, in particular regarding dual-use goods; an additional 75 individuals and companies related to the military-industrial complex.

The high-ranking diplomat detailed that they were also going much further in the so-called hybrid sanctions. In particular, a legal basis had been prescribed for sanctions against a fleet that destroyed submarine cables or airport servers (material assets), a legal basis for sanctions against financial institutions, and a new legal basis for propaganda tools. He added that more than 20 organizations and individuals that spread disinformation would be subject to sanctions.

