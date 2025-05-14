G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian opposition leaders

Ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine met with leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko, and head of the Holos party Kira Rudyk.

“G7 Ambassadors met with heads of Ukrainian opposition parties, including Petro Poroshenko for an insightful exchange on achieving a just and lasting peace, Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, and the vital role of continued international support and good governance in securing Ukraine’s future,” says a message on the ambassadors' page on the X social network.

Similar posts about meetings with Tymoshenko and Rudyk were also posted on the G7 ambassadors' page.