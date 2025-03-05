Zelenskyy reports on preparation of agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production

Ukraine is preparing agreements to increase its weapons production, primarily drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Domestic production is an unchanging priority. We are preparing agreements to increase our, Ukrainian, weapons production. And these are primarily drones for our front," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

Also, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the situation at the front and the Kursk operation.

"The brigades are provided with everything necessary. I thank our soldiers, the stability of the army is the confidence of the entire people, and of course, this is the confidence of our diplomacy," Zelenskyy noted.