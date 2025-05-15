Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

US President Donald Trump said that he expected that peace talks with the participation of Vladimir Putin would not take place, Sky News reports.

The US president was just asked a question by the media about Putin's no-show at today's Turkey peace talks. In response, Trump said: "Why would he go if I'm not going? "I didn't think it was possible for Putin to go if I'm not there."

At the same time, Trump said that he could come to Turkey for talks on May 16, "if it would be appropriate."

As reported, late on Wednesday evening, Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the delegation for talks with Ukraine in Turkey on May 15. Putin himself is not on the list. The head of the delegation was appointed Vladimir Medinsky, who in 2022 was already the head of the Russian negotiating team when the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met.