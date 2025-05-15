Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:45 15.05.2025

Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

1 min read
Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

US President Donald Trump said that he expected that peace talks with the participation of Vladimir Putin would not take place, Sky News reports.

The US president was just asked a question by the media about Putin's no-show at today's Turkey peace talks. In response, Trump said: "Why would he go if I'm not going? "I didn't think it was possible for Putin to go if I'm not there."

At the same time, Trump said that he could come to Turkey for talks on May 16, "if it would be appropriate."

As reported, late on Wednesday evening, Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the delegation for talks with Ukraine in Turkey on May 15. Putin himself is not on the list. The head of the delegation was appointed Vladimir Medinsky, who in 2022 was already the head of the Russian negotiating team when the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met.

Tags: #trump #istanbul

MORE ABOUT

19:02 15.05.2025
Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

Ukrainian officials plan to be in Istanbul later this evening - Zelenskyy adviser

16:14 15.05.2025
Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

Trump says 'nothing is going to happen' in Ukraine until he meets Putin

12:18 15.05.2025
Talks in Istanbul postponed to afternoon at initiative of Turkish side

Talks in Istanbul postponed to afternoon at initiative of Turkish side

10:49 15.05.2025
Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

09:32 15.05.2025
Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

09:12 14.05.2025
Lavrov, Ushakov may represent Russia at talks in Turkey – media

Lavrov, Ushakov may represent Russia at talks in Turkey – media

17:45 13.05.2025
Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

17:00 13.05.2025
Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

13:19 13.05.2025
Kremlin currently prefers not to disclose whether Putin will be in Istanbul on May 15

Kremlin currently prefers not to disclose whether Putin will be in Istanbul on May 15

11:39 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet only with Putin in Istanbul – Podoliak

Zelenskyy ready to meet only with Putin in Istanbul – Podoliak

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

LATEST

Zelenskyy does not coordinate his visit to Turkey, peace talks with Russia with Trump

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: We also expect Ukrainian-US meeting, delegation remains in Istanbul, we to be present in different formats

Ukrainian hacker attack on Russian judicial system in 2024 destroys third of court case archive

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

Rutte: With or without settlement, it's clear that our support to Ukraine will continue to be important to ensure lasting peace

Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

Kyiv City Council to increase aid to army by another UAH 500 mln – Klitschko

AD
AD