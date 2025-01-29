Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:57 29.01.2025

Finland develops extended-range drone for Ukraine

1 min read
Finland develops extended-range drone for Ukraine
Photo: Pixabay

The Finnish company Insta will present an extended-range SteelEagle drone developed for Ukraine jointly with Ukrainian specialists at the SecD Day event opening in Helsinki on Wednesday.

"If you only work in Finland, you can't figure out what the device should be like," Tuure Lehtoranta, director of sales and marketing for Insta's defense business, told Yle.

The helicopter-type drone has been launched into production. It is designed to destroy enemy manpower, carries a fan charge with steel and tungsten balls. From a height of several tens of meters, the balls pierce the roof of an ordinary and lightly armored car, the portal informs.

According to it, three drones are enough to disable enemy manpower in an area the size of a football field. At the same time, the drone has enhanced electronic warfare capabilities.

According to the Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industry PIA, there are more than ten defense companies in Finland that cooperate directly with Ukrainian companies.

Insta is a high-tech company, a strategic partner of the Finnish Defense Forces.

Tags: #drone #finland

MORE ABOUT

17:43 30.04.2025
Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

09:14 23.04.2025
Death toll in Marhanets increases to nine, another 30 people injured

Death toll in Marhanets increases to nine, another 30 people injured

16:17 16.04.2025
Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

15:31 14.04.2025
“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

21:52 31.03.2025
Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

14:57 29.03.2025
Sweden supports Ukraine with EUR 7.2 mln in demining and drone areas

Sweden supports Ukraine with EUR 7.2 mln in demining and drone areas

11:39 29.03.2025
One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

11:16 29.03.2025
Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

15:33 26.03.2025
Finland does not intend to send troops to Ukraine at initial stage of ceasefire, maybe later – Stubb

Finland does not intend to send troops to Ukraine at initial stage of ceasefire, maybe later – Stubb

20:20 25.03.2025
Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

AD
AD