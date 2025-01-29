Finland develops extended-range drone for Ukraine

Photo: Pixabay

The Finnish company Insta will present an extended-range SteelEagle drone developed for Ukraine jointly with Ukrainian specialists at the SecD Day event opening in Helsinki on Wednesday.

"If you only work in Finland, you can't figure out what the device should be like," Tuure Lehtoranta, director of sales and marketing for Insta's defense business, told Yle.

The helicopter-type drone has been launched into production. It is designed to destroy enemy manpower, carries a fan charge with steel and tungsten balls. From a height of several tens of meters, the balls pierce the roof of an ordinary and lightly armored car, the portal informs.

According to it, three drones are enough to disable enemy manpower in an area the size of a football field. At the same time, the drone has enhanced electronic warfare capabilities.

According to the Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industry PIA, there are more than ten defense companies in Finland that cooperate directly with Ukrainian companies.

Insta is a high-tech company, a strategic partner of the Finnish Defense Forces.