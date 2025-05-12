Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:13 12.05.2025

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

1 min read
The Russian side will eventually agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday.

“I have a feeling they’re going to agree,” he told reporters at the White House, answering a question about whether the USA would impose sanctions if Russia did not agree to the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the West and Ukraine.

Expanding on the idea that he could visit Istanbul on Thursday if Russia and Ukraine hold talks there, Trump explained that such an option is not ruled out, if he decides that he can be useful there.

Trump earlier told reporters at the White House that he was considering traveling to Istanbul, Turkey, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin could take place on Thursday. “I believe the two leaders are going to be there … But I was thinking about actually flying over there. I don’t know where I’m going to be on Thursday. I’ve got so many meetings. But I was thinking about actually flying over there,” the US President said.

 

