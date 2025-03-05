Facts

10:23 05.03.2025

Parameters of mineral deal between Ukraine and USA may change – media

1 min read

The agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States has not been concluded yet and its text may change at the initiative of the American side, CBS News reports, citing its own sources.

“The parameters of the agreement could change because the president [of the USA] is now holding out for a ‘bigger, better deal,’ said a person familiar with the talks, granted anonymity to speak frankly about the details of the back-and-forth,” the message reads.

Tags: #minerals_deal

MORE ABOUT

12:46 01.03.2025
Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal, this will be first step towards security guarantees — Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal, this will be first step towards security guarantees — Zelenskyy

10:31 28.02.2025
Minerals deal between Ukraine and US ready, to be signed by presidents - Bessent

Minerals deal between Ukraine and US ready, to be signed by presidents - Bessent

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

Some 115 Russian UAVs shot down overnight

LATEST

Kyiv officially applies for status of UNESCO City of Music

Zelenskyy tells Slovenian PM plan of steps towards peace in Ukraine to be prepared in coming weeks

USA may resume aid to Ukraine if confidence-building measures taken – Volz

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss vision of future security architecture

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

More than 7,000 bodies of Ukrainian defenders returned – Yusov

Defense Ministry modernizing defense procurement in accordance with NATO standards

Drone coalition receives over EUR 2 bln in partner assistance during year of operations – Defense Ministry

Some 3,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, people being evacuated

Invaders lose 1,250 servicemen in past day

AD