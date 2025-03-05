Parameters of mineral deal between Ukraine and USA may change – media
The agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States has not been concluded yet and its text may change at the initiative of the American side, CBS News reports, citing its own sources.
“The parameters of the agreement could change because the president [of the USA] is now holding out for a ‘bigger, better deal,’ said a person familiar with the talks, granted anonymity to speak frankly about the details of the back-and-forth,” the message reads.