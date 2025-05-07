Ukrainian parliamentary committee recommends Rada approve updated U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal

The Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation has once again reviewed the draft law ratifying the U.S.-Ukraine agreement on critical minerals and has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada approve it, incorporating committee amendments, according to committee chair Oleksandr Merezhko (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction).

"We revisited the matter and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the new version of the ratification law," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He explained that the updated bill includes a proposal from Batkivshchyna MP Hryhoriy Nemyria.

Merezhko emphasized that the changes are primarily editorial and do not significantly affect the legal substance of the ratification law.

According to him, the editorial changes aim to secure broader cross-party support during the Rada's plenary vote.

As reported, Parliament is expected to consider bill No. 0309 on Thursday, which would establish the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction and a member of the committee, a preamble has been added to the agreement on the fund's creation.

In a post on X, Gerashchenko stated that the preamble affirms that, at the time of ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, the Verkhovna Rada had not received the text of the Limited Partnership Agreement or any other related agreements arising from the main agreement.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine notes that ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund does not imply ratification or automatic parliamentary approval of the Limited Partnership Agreement or any other agreements that may be concluded by authorized parties to implement the main Agreement.

The Verkhovna Rada declares that any additional arrangements necessary for implementing the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund must not go beyond the provisions of this Agreement or impose international legal obligations on Ukraine that are not stipulated therein and have not been duly approved," Gerashchenko quoted the preamble.