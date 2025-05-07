Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:18 07.05.2025

Ukrainian parliamentary committee recommends Rada approve updated U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal

2 min read
Ukrainian parliamentary committee recommends Rada approve updated U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal

The Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation has once again reviewed the draft law ratifying the U.S.-Ukraine agreement on critical minerals and has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada approve it, incorporating committee amendments, according to committee chair Oleksandr Merezhko (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction).

"We revisited the matter and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the new version of the ratification law," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He explained that the updated bill includes a proposal from Batkivshchyna MP Hryhoriy Nemyria.

Merezhko emphasized that the changes are primarily editorial and do not significantly affect the legal substance of the ratification law.

According to him, the editorial changes aim to secure broader cross-party support during the Rada's plenary vote.

As reported, Parliament is expected to consider bill No. 0309 on Thursday, which would establish the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction and a member of the committee, a preamble has been added to the agreement on the fund's creation.

In a post on X, Gerashchenko stated that the preamble affirms that, at the time of ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, the Verkhovna Rada had not received the text of the Limited Partnership Agreement or any other related agreements arising from the main agreement.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine notes that ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund does not imply ratification or automatic parliamentary approval of the Limited Partnership Agreement or any other agreements that may be concluded by authorized parties to implement the main Agreement.

The Verkhovna Rada declares that any additional arrangements necessary for implementing the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund must not go beyond the provisions of this Agreement or impose international legal obligations on Ukraine that are not stipulated therein and have not been duly approved," Gerashchenko quoted the preamble.

Tags: #minerals_deal #update

MORE ABOUT

09:15 07.05.2025
Poroshenko insists on importance of minerals agreement with USA, demands to familiarize with its substantive part

Poroshenko insists on importance of minerals agreement with USA, demands to familiarize with its substantive part

13:38 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

12:35 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

13:09 02.05.2025
Next technical documents for U.S. minerals deal to be institutional, not intergovernmental

Next technical documents for U.S. minerals deal to be institutional, not intergovernmental

12:28 10.04.2025
Ukraine, USA to launch technical consultations on minerals deal on April 11 in Washington

Ukraine, USA to launch technical consultations on minerals deal on April 11 in Washington

10:38 10.04.2025
Kachka may lead technical meeting in Washington on minerals agreement – Zelenskyy

Kachka may lead technical meeting in Washington on minerals agreement – Zelenskyy

14:03 05.04.2025
US Treasury Secretary considers minerals deal beneficial for Ukraine, expects its signing

US Treasury Secretary considers minerals deal beneficial for Ukraine, expects its signing

12:08 05.04.2025
Ukraine to be represented by law firm in minerals deal talks – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to be represented by law firm in minerals deal talks – Zelenskyy

09:18 31.03.2025
Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he rejects minerals deal

Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he rejects minerals deal

18:57 28.03.2025
Ukraine receives version of minerals deal from USA today – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives version of minerals deal from USA today – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

Two dead and eight injured in attack by enemy drones on Kyiv

LATEST

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

UAME initiates expansion of list of sanctioned persons in cultural sphere - association president Sanchenko

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

‘European Solidarity’ faction discusses agreement on establishment of the Ukraine-US investment fund with diplomats and experts

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

EBRD to partially cover ProCredit Bank's risks on new loans worth EUR70 mln

Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

Eurojust President: We are ready to integrate ICPA's work into aggression tribunal

Pavlohrad Chemical Plant, which supplies low-quality mines to army, receives state order for UAH 60 bln – MP Siumar

AD
AD