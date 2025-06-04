AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Along the entire front line since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, some 67 combat clashes have been recorded, with the most active combat operations taking place on the Pokrovsk and Lyman axes, where the enemy carried out 16 attacks and 15 attacks, respectively, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In the Pokrovsk direction since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 16 attempts to displace our defenders from occupied position,” the AFU General Staff said on Telegram on Wednesday, adding that the enemy attacked 15 times on the Lyman axis.

On the Siversk axis, since the beginning of the day, two clashes have taken place, and an assault was made on the Kramatorsk axis.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy attacked near several settlements to improve their position. One is currently ongoing, the report said.

Border settlements in Sumy region were shelled by Russian forces, according to the report, which said invaders attempted to advance twice in the Vovchansk area of northern Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by Russian units in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and 88 artillery shells. Fighting there is currently ongoing in two locations, the report said.