14:07 04.03.2025

It’s important for Ukraine to maintain partnership with USA – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes the importance of Ukraine maintaining its partnership with the United States.

"Regarding our cooperation with the United States, I repeat, the United States is our strategic, important, extremely important partner. We are grateful to the United States and will do everything to ensure that our cooperation continues at the same level it has been so far, persistently, diplomatically, calmly. We are working on this, I repeat, every day, and there are daily contacts with the presidential administration, with Congress, and this work will continue. I am convinced that we will achieve peace in Ukraine together," Shmyhal said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

