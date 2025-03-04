Russian troops lose 1,340 military, 101 units of equipment in 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,340 occupiers, three tanks, eight armored vehicles, 45 artillery systems, 86 UAVs, as well as 107 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to March 4, 2025 approximately amount to: about 879,410 (plus 1,340) people of military personnel, 10,255 (plus 3) tanks, 21,298 (plus 8) armored combat vehicles, 24,064 (plus 45) artillery systems, 1,306 MLRS units, 1,094 (plus 1) air defense systems, 370 aircraft, 331 helicopters, 27,741 (plus 86) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,085 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 39,428 vehicles and tankers (plus 101) units, and 3,768 units of special equipment,” the report says.