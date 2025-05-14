Polish hauliers end blockade at Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine

Polish hauliers have ended their blockade of the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, citing information from Poland's Border Guard (Straż Graniczna).

"The Polish protesters who had been obstructing the movement of freight transport have ceased blocking the Dorohusk border crossing," the SBGS stated, quoting Polish Border Guard officials. "The protesters ended their action at 10:30 p.m. Kyiv time."

According to the SBGS, freight traffic in both directions – toward Ukraine and Poland – at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing has now resumed normal operations.

As reported, the Court of Appeal in Lublin ruled on Tuesday that the protest action by Polish hauliers at the Dorohusk crossing must be terminated. This ruling is final and not subject to appeal.