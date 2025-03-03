United States to be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine ready for peace – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States will be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine is ready for peace, he said in an interview with ABC on Sunday.

"Nobody here is claiming Vladimir Putin is going to bet the Nobel Peace Prize ... We need to figure out - is there a way to stop the war? And the only way you are going to do that is to get Russians engaged in negotiations," Rubio said on ABC's ThisWeek program.

The United States will be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine is ready for peace, and this is obviously what the president is aiming for, Rubio emphasized.