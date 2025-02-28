Zelenskyy to Trump: I think together we can stop Putin

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump began a meeting at the White House.

"You said that it is enough with the war. I think it is very important to say these words to Putin at the very beginning... And I hope that together we can stop him. But for us it is very important, you know, to save our country, our values, our freedom, our democracy. And, of course, no compromises with a killer outside our territories," Zelenskyy said, addressing Trump.

He recalled that the leaders had previously discussed the production of UAVs by phone, and also stressed Ukraine's need for air defense.

"And of course, we really need air defense. You have the best air defense in the world. And indeed, you helped us during the Russian attacks. And I want to talk about how we can exchange licenses," Zelenskyy noted.

The members of the Ukrainian delegation include head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.