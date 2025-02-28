Ukrainians already submit almost 14.4 mln applications for Winter eSupport – Shmyhal

Since the launch of the Winter eSupport program, almost 14.4 million applications from citizens have already been submitted, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today is the last day when you can submit an application for a payment of UAH 1,000 under the Winter eSupport program. However, the funds received can still be spent until the end of this year. In total, almost 14.4 million Ukrainians have submitted applications and will receive the corresponding payments. These are record figures for the state program, which demonstrated its urgency and importance for our people," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Friday.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced that this spring the government plans to introduce new programs and expand existing social support for Ukrainian families.