Ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in EU, Brussels and Washington share common interest in just, lasting peace in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

On the eve of the meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Brussels once again declares that the European Union and the United States share a common interest in a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

European Commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni said in Brussels on Friday, commenting on Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington at the request of journalists, that their position had always been very clear: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and nothing about Ukraine’s security without the EU. He added that Ukraine’s security is the EU’s security. Regarding the US, he mentioned that the EU and the US had a common interest in a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, peace through strength.

He reiterated the EU’s position that it is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position ahead of any negotiations. He emphasized that it is now important to ensure that they do not fall into the traps set by Russia, adding that this is the view from the perspective of the common interests of the EU and the US regarding Ukraine.

The European Commission spokesman did not make any predictions about the outcome of a special EU summit to be held in Brussels on March 6 regarding the security of Ukraine and the European Union. He also did not respond to questions about the possible appointment of an EU special representative to participate in potential negotiations with Russia. He stated that, at that stage, he would not speculate on the outcome of the European Council meeting.

When asked whether the EU could act as a leading player in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, El Anouni said that this is the competence of the member states. He added that they know Ukraine needed more ammunition, stronger air defense, and more support for its own defense industry. He emphasized that they must give Ukraine what it needs to win the war, stating that this is clear and is their priority at that moment.