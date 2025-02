Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Ireland on Thursday on his way to the US, The Guardian reports.

According to the publication, the president will meet with head of the Irish Council of Ministers, Micheál Martin, who canceled a trip to Belfast.

RTE News reports that Martin will meet with Zelenskyy at Shannon Airport at lunchtime.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency has no confirmation of this information from official sources.