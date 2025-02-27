Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, by his order, in agreement with the President of Ukraine, appointed Major General Andriy Hnatov as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In his new position, Major General Andriy Hnatov will be responsible for force generation and cooperation with partners,” he wrote on Facebook.

Umerov noted that Hnatov has over 27 years of experience in the army, having served in key positions — from the commander of a marine brigade to the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the troops of the operational command East.

“I am confident that his knowledge and skills will contribute to strengthening the defense capabilities of our state,” the minister added.