Facts

13:15 27.02.2025

Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

1 min read
Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, by his order, in agreement with the President of Ukraine, appointed Major General Andriy Hnatov as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In his new position, Major General Andriy Hnatov will be responsible for force generation and cooperation with partners,” he wrote on Facebook.

Umerov noted that Hnatov has over 27 years of experience in the army, having served in key positions — from the commander of a marine brigade to the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the troops of the operational command East.

“I am confident that his knowledge and skills will contribute to strengthening the defense capabilities of our state,” the minister added.

Tags: #general_staff #hnatov

MORE ABOUT

09:19 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy dismisses Hnatov from post of commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Zelenskyy dismisses Hnatov from post of commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

19:17 26.02.2025
About half of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk axis

About half of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk axis

18:49 25.02.2025
Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

17:47 24.02.2025
AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

17:53 21.02.2025
General Staff reports 53 combat clashes at front line since midnight

General Staff reports 53 combat clashes at front line since midnight

17:15 20.02.2025
General Staff reports 59 combat clashes along front line, 14 on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

General Staff reports 59 combat clashes along front line, 14 on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

20:50 18.02.2025
Some 109 clashes take place along front line during day

Some 109 clashes take place along front line during day

09:14 11.02.2025
Invaders lose 1,390 servicemen and 261 pieces of equipment in one day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,390 servicemen and 261 pieces of equipment in one day – General Staff

16:54 08.02.2025
General Staff reports 60 combat clashes along front line since midnight

General Staff reports 60 combat clashes along front line since midnight

17:14 07.02.2025
Russian aircraft strike Kursk region 18 times, 13 enemy assaults repulsed since midnight

Russian aircraft strike Kursk region 18 times, 13 enemy assaults repulsed since midnight

HOT NEWS

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

LATEST

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Another 100 communities to open Resilience Centers in 2025

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

AD