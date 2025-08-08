Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:43 08.08.2025

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

1 min read
Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which the parties discussed the development of cooperation between the countries and the course of the war on Ukraine, and announced a bilateral meeting.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," Modi said on X on Friday.

Tags: #putin #conversation #modi

