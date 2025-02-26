European leaders reaffirm commitment to work toward lasting peace in Ukraine during videoconference – Macron

European leaders have reaffirmed their determination to work for lasting peace in Ukraine and security in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Following my discussions with Donald Trump in Washington and in preparation for the European Council on March 6, we reaffirmed our commitment to working together toward the conditions for a lasting and solid peace in Ukraine and for Europe's security," he said on X social media on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that President of the European Council Antonio Costa held a meeting of European Union leaders in preparation for the extraordinary summit in the format of a video conference, at which French President Emmanuel Macron informed his colleagues about the results of his meeting with U.S. President Trump.