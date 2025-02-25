Facts

21:00 25.02.2025

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

1 min read
President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ihor Brusylo, has held a coordination meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in African countries, where special attention was paid to the importance of strengthening support for Ukraine on the African continent to promote Ukrainian initiatives at international forums on global and food security, the President’s Office reported on its official website on Tuesday.

“The African continent is an important player on the international stage, whose voice holds significant weight in global processes. For Ukraine, it is crucial to deepen dialogue with African partners and jointly address challenges threatening international peace and stability," said Brusylo.

During the meeting, the participants discussed, in particular, the prospects for deepening economic cooperation in the agricultural sector and IT technologies, as well as the development of business ties.

The meeting was also attended by the Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subkh, and the Director General of the Directorate for Foreign Policy and International Military and Technical Cooperation of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ruslan Kurochenko.

Tags: #support #envoys #africa

MORE ABOUT

20:22 24.02.2025
FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

21:03 21.02.2025
There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

11:46 15.02.2025
Very difficult for Ukraine to survive without US military support – Zelenskyy

Very difficult for Ukraine to survive without US military support – Zelenskyy

20:59 14.02.2025
Nausėda: Lithuania's support for Ukraine remains firm, we ready to further strengthen Ukraine's defense

Nausėda: Lithuania's support for Ukraine remains firm, we ready to further strengthen Ukraine's defense

20:25 13.02.2025
Ukrnafta allocates UAH 503 mln to support military and veterans since start of war

Ukrnafta allocates UAH 503 mln to support military and veterans since start of war

14:18 07.02.2025
URCS Psychosocial Support Center opened in Zhytomyr

URCS Psychosocial Support Center opened in Zhytomyr

09:29 29.01.2025
Zelenskyy orders report on halted U.S. support programs

Zelenskyy orders report on halted U.S. support programs

14:42 25.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss support for Ukraine, Moldova

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss support for Ukraine, Moldova

20:52 22.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss investments in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss investments in Ukraine

20:44 22.01.2025
EU Diplomacy Chief Kallas promises new measures to support Ukraine

EU Diplomacy Chief Kallas promises new measures to support Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

European Commission denies info about allegedly proposed agreement on critical minerals to Ukraine, alternative to US proposal

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

LATEST

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

Ukraine's Parliament passes law to encourage charitable giving

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

UNHCR helping more than 250,000 Ukrainians during winter – Vereschuk

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM

IPCC's 62 session starts in Hangzhou – ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD