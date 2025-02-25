President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ihor Brusylo, has held a coordination meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in African countries, where special attention was paid to the importance of strengthening support for Ukraine on the African continent to promote Ukrainian initiatives at international forums on global and food security, the President’s Office reported on its official website on Tuesday.

“The African continent is an important player on the international stage, whose voice holds significant weight in global processes. For Ukraine, it is crucial to deepen dialogue with African partners and jointly address challenges threatening international peace and stability," said Brusylo.

During the meeting, the participants discussed, in particular, the prospects for deepening economic cooperation in the agricultural sector and IT technologies, as well as the development of business ties.

The meeting was also attended by the Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subkh, and the Director General of the Directorate for Foreign Policy and International Military and Technical Cooperation of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ruslan Kurochenko.